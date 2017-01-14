Suspect at large after Immokalee stabbing

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — At least one person was stabbed by an unknown suspect on First Street Friday night, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, deputies said.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.

No further information is immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collier County Sheriff’s Office at (239)-774-4434.