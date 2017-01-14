SFMHS hires new football coach

SOUTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The South Fort Myers High School welcomed a new football coach Friday.

Brian Conn, who was the coach and athletic director at Ida Baker High, was named the new head football coach.

The school’s previous coach, Anthony Dixon, was suspended after several players allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old girl in a school bathroom in May 2016.

Dixon was reassigned to another school within the district.

Matthew Holderfield, who had success at interim coach last season, will return to being defensive coordinator.