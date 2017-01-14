Motorcyclist dead after fatal Fort Myers wreck

FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least one person died Saturday night following a fatal crash on Cleveland and Maravilla avenues, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Police responded to the crash just before 10 p.m.

The motorcyclist was traveling north on Cleveland Avenue when he crashed into a truck attempting to turn into Taco Bell, a witness said.

The Fort Myers Police Department is taking the lead in the investigation.

No further information is immediately available.