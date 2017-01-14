Lee County fisherman discovers submerged car

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A car was discovered at the bottom of a canal Thursday morning off Kismet Parkway near Northwest Ninth Place, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

John Simmerman was fishing with friends in the canal when he nearly hit the submerged SUV with his boat, police said.

Fearing the worst, he immediately called 911.

The Cape Coral Fire Department responded with a scuba diver who verified there weren’t any bodies, police said.

Eddie’s Towing also came and recovered the SUV from the water.

The SUV’s owner reported the vehicle stolen about an hour before Simmerman found it, according to police reports. The owner’s girlfriend was the last person to have the keys Wednesday at around 9 p.m.

When they woke up Thursday morning, the SUV was gone, police said.

The car’s owner couldn’t be reached for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239)-574-3223.