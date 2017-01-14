Dogs once headed for slaughter now up for adoption in Tampa

Published: January 14, 2017 9:41 PM EST
Updated: January 14, 2017 9:51 PM EST
Fourteen of about 200 rescued recently from a dog meat farm in South Korea are headed to Tampa this month to be put up for adoption by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay. Photo from Humane Society of the United States

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – Some were born and raised on a South Korean dog farm, spending their lives in rusty cages. Others were people’s pets, snatched by thieves and sold to the farm’s owner.

The Tampa Bay Times reports (http://bit.ly/2jJ8Hx6) that all were destined to be hanged or electrocuted, then slaughtered to become “gaegogi” – Korean for dog meat, to be eaten by humans.

But the woman who owned the farm in South Korea wanted to get out of the business. Now, 14 dogs are bound for Tampa, where they’ll be put up for adoption by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.

The local Humane Society is one of 18 designated “emergency placement” shelters across the United States, and one of six in Florida, that will welcome the dogs to be placed for adoption.

Submit a Comment