Body discovered in Fort Myers apartment days after death

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was found dead Friday at the Hilton House apartment complex on Braman Street, the Fort Myers Police Department said.

Louise Pirigy, the property manager, became worried when she hadn’t seen her tenant in a few days.

But when Pirigy tried to check on him herself, her boss advised against it.

“They told me I wasn’t allowed to because I could be arrested for going into his house,” she said.

Pirigy then called the main office, saying she hasn’t seen the man and he may be dead.

Three days later, someone went to check on the man after numerous complaints about flies and a revolting stench emanating from the apartment.

The main office couldn’t be reached for comment.

The man’s death isn’t considered suspicious, police said.