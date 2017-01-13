SWFL law enforcement wives to honor fallen officer

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The deaths of Deputy Norman Lewis and Master Sgt. Debra Clayton hit close to home for Southwest Florida law enforcement families.

One wife, who wished to remain anonymous for her family’s safety, recalled many sleepless nights while her husband was on duty.

“My kids wonder why dad puts their life on the line everyday for people that want to kill him,” she said. “My response is because he has to, it’s in his blood, it’s what he was born to do.”

Several law enforcement wives plan to attend Deputy Lewis’ funeral to show their support.

“It lets his family know they are not alone and we are all mourning their loss,” she said.

Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding to a massive manhunt for Markeith Loyd, who allegedly shot and killed Clayton.

Viewing and funeral services for Lewis will take place at Murdock Baptist Church in Port Charlotte. The viewing will start at noon, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m.

Loyd, 41, remains at large.