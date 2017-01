Suspect sketches released in FGCU sexual battery incident

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Sketches of two men wanted for a early January sexual battery incident at Florida Gulf Coast University were released by campus police on Friday.

One man is accused of being a lookout while the other conducted the assault, which took place in a North Lake Village parking lot on Jan. 1.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to contact FGCU police Det. J. Anderson at [email protected] or (239) 590-1956.