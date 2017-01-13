Glue traps pose danger to wildlife, family pets

SANIBEL, Fla. — Two animals were taken to the the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife within the last week after they were caught in glue traps intended for rodents.

A Northern cardinal and an Eastern screech owl were taken to the clinic with serious injuries, the clinic said.

Wildlife experts released the cardinal Friday but the owl is still recovering as it’s unable to fly.

“It is often pretty difficult and the animals are pretty frequently in bad shape by the time you get them off the glue,” said Heather Barron, the clinic’s hospital director.

CROW is trying to raise awareness about how inhumane glue traps can be. When an animal gets caught, it often dies from dehydration, starvation and exhaustion.

“If you have your own children, pets or whatever that could get into trouble with their glue traps, then it’s better just to avoid using them at all,” Barron said.

Seventy percent of animals caught in glue traps weren’t the intended target, according to wildlife specialists. They recommend using scents to ward off predators or a trap that ensures a quick and humane death.