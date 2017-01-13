Funeral for Deputy Norman Lewis moved to Monday

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. – Viewing and funeral services for Orange County Sheriff’s Deputy First Class Norman Lewis have been moved to Monday.

Both will take place at Murdock Baptist Church, 18375 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. The viewing will start at noon, followed by the funeral at 2 p.m. The internment will take place at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home and Gardens, 9400 Indian Springs Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda.

Lewis, a 2000 Port Charlotte High graduate, was one of two Orlando-area law enforcement officers killed on Monday. Orlando Police Master Sgt. Debra Clayton was shot and killed after approaching a man wanted for questioning in the murder of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Lewis was killed in a motorcycle crash while responding to a massive manhunt for the suspect, Markeith DeMangzlo Loyd.

Loyd, 41, remains at large.