Chlorophyll water: Should you guzzle green?

FORT MYERS, Fla. –Chlorophyll water is quickly becoming a trending drink of choice among health conscious consumers.

But what exactly is chlorophyll water?

Matt Levine, owner of Chalk Point Kitchen Restaurant, said chlorophyll water has been a huge hit among customers.

“Customers are actually now requesting it; the word and buzz is getting out,” he said.

Chlorophyll is the substance that makes plants green and allows them to absorb energy from sunlight.

“Scientists have looked at the benefits of chlorophyll for over 50 years. They have found it to be safe and they found that chlorophyll actually has a lot of benefits to humans,” said Sonya Angelone, a registered nutritionist and spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

While it can heal wounds and is great for your skin, chlorophyll’s biggest benefit is that it may be a potent cancer fighter, Angelone said.

“Basically, what chlorophyll does is it can bind with cancer causing chemicals and it can interfere with their absorption in the gastrointestinal track, so then they’re not able to get into the blood stream and travel to different organs and tissues,” she explained.

Not into drinking green liquid or popping another supplement?

You can get chlorophyll in your diet just by eating five to seven servings of green vegetables a day, according to Angelone.

However, it’s important to talk to your doctor before adding any kind of new supplement to your diet.

Reporter: Therese O'Shea

ThereseWINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo