94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: Clancey’s Restaurant

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Some of Southwest Florida’s best restaurants are preparing their best bacon-themed dishes in preparation for the 94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam. It’s taking place at Centennial Park in Fort Myers on Saturday, January 21st.

Chef Terry Beard from Clancey’s Restaurant in Fort Myers stopped by the WINK News studio to show us one of his favorite creations.