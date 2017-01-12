News
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Sports
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Call for Action
Video
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
60°
Clear
WINK NEWS
News
All
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Investigation underway following massive Fort Myers house fire
FGCU men’s basketball coach gives tips for attacking defense
Republican-led Senate takes first step to repeal ‘Obamacare’
Postal worker guilty of stealing Social Security checks
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Natalie Portman: Ashton Kutcher was paid three times as much as…
SWFL to experience beer, live music at Taps & Tunes
94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: The Melting Pot
Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner uses slur
Sports
All
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
FGCU men’s basketball coach gives tips for attacking defense
Clemson wins college football championship, beats Alabama 35-31
Fort Myers High football star commits to Oregon
Minnesota Twins spring training tickets on sale
Call for Action
Return of high-powered magnets sparks concern
Avoid fees to help save for retirement
Consumer Reports lists cars drivers love to hate
How did a tank of gas cost one woman $500?
Experts name best family cars
Video
All
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Investigation underway following massive Fort Myers house fire
SWFL to experience beer, live music at Taps & Tunes
94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: The Melting Pot
Let’s Eat: Deep Lagoon
60°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 12, 2017 6:52 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast