Fort Myers house fire creates partial roadblock

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A single-story residence was fully engulfed Thursday morning as firefighters worked to extinguish flames, according to the fire chief on scene.

At least one cat is dead, but all residents exited the home safely.

Crews were dispatched at around 5 a.m., according to the Lee County Public Safety website.

A portion of the roadway is expected to be shut down. The cause of the fire is not known.

WINK News Reporter John Trierweiler went live via Facebook from the scene:

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews