Fort Myers Beach council seeks opinions on trolley

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — The Town Council is soliciting public input on the beach trolley system.

Council member Tracey Gore is seeking opinions on whether the trolleys should run more or less frequently.

The matter will be up for discussion at an upcoming traffic mitigation meeting. The time and date for the meeting are still to be determined.

Reporter: Megan Contreras

MeganWINKNews