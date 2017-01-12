Con artists sought in connection to Lee County crimes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — After months of investigation and tips from the public, the con artists known as Donnie and Angel Williams have been formally identified.

Donnie Williams, who scammed a list of local residents through his bait and switch tactics, is actually Robert Woodward. Madison Hall, formerly known as “Angel Williams,” is his partner in crime.

Woodward lives in North Carolina and Hall in South Carolina. Both have active out of state warrants for fraud related crimes, as well as pending scheme to defraud and grand theft auto charges from their illegal activities in Lee County.

Woodward is known to use multiple aliases, including Donnie Williams and Jack Cook, and Hall is associated with the alias of Angel Williams.

The couple was spotted within the last two weeks in Tennessee, travelling in a white Dodge Ram 1500 truck with North Carolina tags. It’s unclear if Woodward and Hall are planning to return to Lee County, where many of their crimes were perpetrated.

Law enforcement officers throughout the Southeast are actively looking for the couple.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Robert Woodward and Madison Hall are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

