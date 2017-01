Stolen car pulled from Cape Coral canal

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A car was discovered at the bottom of a canal Thursday morning off Kismet Parkway near Northwest Ninth Place.

The car was stolen, according to the Cape Coral Police Department, and no injuries were reported.

WINK News Reporter Adam Wright was live via Facebook from the scene:

No further information was immediately available.

Reporter: Adam Wright

AdamWINKNews

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews