Cape Coral heroin bust nets 3

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Three people were arrested in a heroin bust Wednesday at 102 SE 39th St., the Cape Coral Police Department said.

Sean T. Rivera, 49, and Trent Calvin Parker, 28, face charges related to possession and trafficking of the drug, according to police. Julie Ann Applegate, 28, faces a possession charge.

Parker also faces a charge for possession of Oxycodone without a prescription.

Rivera, Parker and Applegate are in jail on bonds of $60,000, $65,000 and $10,000, respectively.