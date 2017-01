Brewed All Fur Them

FORT MYERS, Fla. – ARC is a unique local no-kill animal shelter that provides homes, medical care and the opportunity for homeless dogs and cats to be adopted to forever homes. On January 21st, the group is teaming up with a local brewery to raise awareness for the pets in need of new families.

Animal Refuge Center Board President Dr. Laura Braun and Ken Wilson of the Hangar 41 Brewclub stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more.

