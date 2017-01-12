Are ‘smart’ devices actually smart?

FORT MYERS, Fla. — “Smart” devices are everywhere, but are they a smart idea?

While these devices may make life easier, there’s a significant and surprising trade off, according to Consumer Reports.

Karen Kleinwort loves having smart devices in her home, starting with the app-based nest system for her thermostats.

“Whether we’re home or away, we can adjust the thermostat, and it will tell us if we are in an energy efficient mode or not,” she said.

Kleinwort also has wifi-enabled WINK system to turn on the lights when she and her family aren’t home.

However, companies still have a surprising amount of control over these devices, said Professor Aaron Perzanowski, a digital rights specialist and co-author of “The End of Ownership.”

“Oftentimes, the companies that make these products insist that even though you might own the physical object, you don’t own the software code inside of it,” he said. “That code is really fundamental to the operation of those products.”

In other words, manufacturers have the power to stop supporting the software you purchased so it won’t turn on.

But despite the power these companies have, Kleinwort believes the trade off is worth it.

“We also see it as a cost of living, that these functions and capabilities allow us to live easier, control our money better, and make more educated decisions.”

Although companies usually refund consumers whose products stopped working, that’s not always the case, so consumers need to be aware of their rights, Perzanowski warned.

Reporter: Lindsey Sablan

callforaction

Writer: Sabrina Lolo