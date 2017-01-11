SWFL to experience beer, live music at Taps & Tunes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents can taste more than 80 craft beers at the Taps & Tunes Craft Beer and Music Festival.

The event is happening from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Centennial Park on 2000 W. First St. The festival will raise money for the Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center.

General admission costs $5, a beer tasting pass costs $45 and a VIP pass costs $75.

Reporter: John Trierweiler

JohnTrierweiler

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews