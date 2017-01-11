Suspect in custody following I-75 boat chase

NAPLES, Fla. — One person is in custody following an early morning boat chase that lasted 12 miles along Interstate 75, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

This chase involved law enforcement from Charlotte, Lee and Collier Counties. The pursuit began around 2 a.m. at mile marker 109 and ended at mile marker 97.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office called CCSO requesting help with a possible stolen truck and boat after crossing county lines. An unsuccessful traffic stop led to the Ford F150 rushing off with the boat, according to the CCSO.

The Ford was speeding at around 86 mph, but stop sticks to deflate the tires at mile marker 101. The Ford reduced speed and crashed into a guardrail at mile marker 97. Following the crash, the suspect was taken into custody, the CCSO said.

The boat and motor are worth approximately $100,000. No injuries were reported, and there was no traffic on the road at the time of the incident, according to CCSO. The suspect’s identity is not known.

No further information was immediately available.