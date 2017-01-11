Sarasota man arrested after explosion revealed home meth lab

SARASOTA, Fla. — A 25-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after an explosion in his home led deputies to the discovery of a meth lab, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies responded to 3464 Fairview Drive around 2:45 p.m. regarding reports about an explosion.

When they arrived, fire department personnel informed deputies that Andrew Ilardi caused the explosion by using various chemicals to produce meth, deputies said.

Detectives later executed a search warrant on the home where they recovered different chemicals and over-the-counter medications consistent with production of the drug.

Ilardi was arrested and charged with production of methamphetamine. He is currently in custody at the Sarasota County jail on $7,500 bond.

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews