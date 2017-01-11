News
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
Weather
Lifestyle
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Sports
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
Call for Action
Video
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Newsletters
News Tips
Mobile
58°
Few Clouds
WINK NEWS
News
All
National
State
Global
Lee County
Collier County
Charlotte County
Traffic
Sievers Murder Case
Lake Okeechobee
Inland Counties
#onlyinflorida
‘Yes we did’_Obama bids farewell in nostalgic last speech
Suspect in custody following I-75 boat chase
WATCH LIVE: President Obama gives farewell speech
FGCU men’s basketball coach gives tips for attacking defense
Weather
Lifestyle
All
Where’s WINK
Events
Contests
Therese’s baby on board
Odd Videos
Dairy Queen closes Illinois store after owner uses slur
Pence family arrives in D.C. with pets in tow
94.5 The Arrow Bacon Jam: Bubba’s Roadhouse
Ex-US senator kicked off flight
Sports
All
Pros
Preps
Miracle
FGCU
College
FGCU men’s basketball coach gives tips for attacking defense
Clemson wins college football championship, beats Alabama 35-31
Fort Myers High football star commits to Oregon
Minnesota Twins spring training tickets on sale
Call for Action
Return of high-powered magnets sparks concern
Avoid fees to help save for retirement
Consumer Reports lists cars drivers love to hate
How did a tank of gas cost one woman $500?
Experts name best family cars
Video
All
Pet Pals
Fitness Friday
Golf Doctor
Your Health Now
Where’s WINK
Let’s Eat
Healthy Kids
Off the Hook
Dr. Bart Rossi breaks down President Obama’s final address
Crime Stoppers seeks answers in murder case
Pet Pals: Idol
Your Health Now: Treating hernias
58°
Home
Weather Forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Published:
January 11, 2017 6:57 AM EST
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Latest forecast
Submit a Comment
WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader.
Copyright © 2016 WINK Digital Media
MORE STORIES
Latest forecast