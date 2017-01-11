Authorities seek clues after Fort Myers carjacking

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was robbed of his car at gunpoint outside a gas station near Interstate 75 early Wednesday morning, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said.

The victim, who was outside of his car when the suspect approached, handed over the keys to his faded green 2000 Kia Sephia just before 7 a.m. and ran inside the Pilot station at 6050 Plaza Drive, according to Crime Stoppers.

The stolen car has four doors and spare tire on the rear driver’s side, Crime Stoppers said. It also has black stock rims and no hubcaps with a dream catcher hanging from the rear-view mirror.

Authorities could not provide a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the stolen car is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Tips may also be made online at online here.