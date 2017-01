FORT MYERS, Fla.- At some point in your life, you’ve probably been told lifting a heavy object will cause a hernia. Hernia actually is a common condition – more than five million hernias are diagnosed every year. Dr. Michael McCann, a surgeon with Lee Physician Group, stopped by the studio to talk about hernias and the latest advancements in treatment.

For more information or to find a program near you, call 239-424-2755 or email [email protected]