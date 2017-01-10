Return of high-powered magnets sparks concern

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Some controversial toy magnet sets that were banned in 2014 are back on the market.

A federal court overturned the ban on a type of high-powered, small magnetic sphere that was blamed for many life-threatening injuries, especially among children.

Here’s what you need to know to keep your children safe:

These magnets are so strong that if they are swallowed, they can pull together with enough force to punch holes along different sections of the digestive system. The founder of Zen magnets maintains they are perfectly safe when properly used. There are also warnings about possible injuries on the website and in the packaging.

But Consumer Reports urges parents to use extreme caution and recommends that you avoid having these magnet sets if there are any children in the home. If you had strong magnet sets in the past, look for and throw away any magnets that might have gotten loose in your house to protect your children.