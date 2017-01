Pet Pals: Idol

FORT MYERS, Fla.- Jennifer Galloway of the Gulf Coast Humane Society arrived at the WINK News studio Tuesday with a special, furry friend.

Idol is a 3-year-old poodle/mix. He’s a sweet, lovable dog looking for a home with room to run around.

If you’re interested in giving Idol a forever home, call the Gulf Coast Humane Society at 239- 332-0364.