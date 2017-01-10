Orlando mourns fallen law enforcement officers

ORLANDO, Fla. — A vigil was held Tuesday night in honor of two law enforcement officers who were killed in the line of duty.

Master Sgt. Debra Clayton, 42, was killed outside the Wal-Mart store in northwest Orlando early Monday, and Orange County Sheriff’s Office Deputy 1st Class Norman Lewis, who grew up in Port Charlotte, was killed more than two hours later in a crash while responding to a manhunt for Markeith Loyd, 41.

Clayton’s son, Johnny, remembers his mother as a giving person.

“She loved people, she loved to save people and she gave her life for them,” he said.

Bishop Kelvin Cobaris, pastor of The Impact Church of Orlando, described Lewis as a wonderful and friendly man.

“He had that smile and that polite way of presenting himself,” he said.

People prayed for the conviction of Markeith Loyd, the man accused of killing Master Sgt. Clayton.

Loyd is still at large.

Reporter: Michelle Kingston

MKingstonWINK

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews