Investigation underway following Naples cabinet business fire

NAPLES, Fla. — An investigation is taking place following a fire early Tuesday morning at a Naples cabinet business, the North Collier Fire and Rescue District said.

A tow truck spotted smoke at 1:15 a.m. coming from the Monarca Construction Group, Inc. on 6344 Janes Lane, according to officials.

Battalion Chief Hank Nash explained how firefighters contained the engulfed blaze, which prevented it from spreading to a nearby pool company.

“With all the chemicals on scene, we could have had to close down the area and who knows how long it would’ve took us to get it under control,” Nash said.

No injuries were reported and no businesses sustained damage. A fire investigator is on scene looking into the cause of the blaze, officials said.

No further information was immediately available.