Fatal crash creates roadblock in North Fort Myers

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — At least one person has died in a crash Tuesday morning at the intersection of Old Bayshore Road and State Road 31, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The number of vehicles involved is not known. In addition, there is a northbound roadblock on State 31, according to the FHP.

No further information was immediately available.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews