Crime Stoppers seeks answers in murder case

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Police are searching for a suspect in the murder of a 20-year-old. Officials say Daniel Hill, a Dunbar High School graduate, was killed outside of a home on Jeannie Lane in 2014. No one has been arrested and both police and family members are seeking answers.

Trish Routte of Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers stopped by the WINK News studio to tell us more about the case.

