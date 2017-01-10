Cape Coral, Fort Myers most dangerous place for pedestrians

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents should watch their step when crossing the road as the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area is the most dangerous for pedestrians in the nation, according to a National Complete Streets Coalition report.

Along with Southwest Florida, the Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, Jacksonville, and Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach areas followed suit as high ranking danger spots within the state, according to the report.

While Southwest Florida is dangerous for pedestrians, officials have taken action to make roads safer, according to the American Association of Retired Persons press release. The study presents statewide data of pedestrian injury and fatality statistics.

Laura Cantwell, AARP Florida’s Associate State Director for Livable Communities explained the Sunshine State is making improvements.

“Clearly, Florida has a lot of work to do to help keep older pedestrians safer,” Cantwell said. “But that work has begun.”

Those interested in learning more can participate in a webinar at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Writer: Rachel Ravina

winknews