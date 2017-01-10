Amber alert issued after possible kidnapping in St. Johns County

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS) — Detectives with the major crimes unit in St. Johns County are currently investigating a home invasion robbery and possible kidnapping on Tuesday.

Deputies said this allegedly happened last night in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputies determined the victim is a 16-year-old juvenile who has been reportedly missing since Monday.

The missing juvenile has been identified as Marcus Anthony Hatch and is described as 6 feet 2 inches, 160 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing black pants with a black hoodie and black Adidas shoes with red stripes. He has been entered as a missing endangered juvenile.

Deputies initially responded to the home just before midnight after the victims said they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males armed with handguns.

The suspects are described as wearing camouflage clothing who forcibly entered the residence and ordered the victims to stay in an area of the home while the suspects gathered property.

Deputies said a third black male suspect arrived, holding a Hispanic male at gunpoint.

The third victim did not live in the home, but was a known acquaintance to the couple as being a resident of Jacksonville.

As the incident continued, a roommate of the couple arrived home and was also held at gunpoint.

As the suspects prepared to leave the residence, they bounded three of the victims and took possession of the couple’s car, a 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy bearing a Florida “Air Force” tag of AKN6Z.

The Hispanic male, while still being held at gunpoint, was taken with the suspects in the victim’s car.

Investigators, attempting to identify the victim who was taken from the scene, contacted the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office this morning and with information gathered from interviews located the victim’s home.

The investigation and interviews are still ongoing and further information will be provided as it becomes available.