Pence family arrives in D.C. with pets in tow

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — Vice President-elect Mike Pence has arrived at Joint Base Andrews with members of his family – and three pets.

Pence took his first flight aboard a military flight – which will be Air Force Two once he becomes vice president. As they got off the plane, Pence’s wife, Karen, and adult daughter, Charlotte, were carrying the family’s cats, Pickle and Oreo. The Pence’s rabbit, Marlon Bundo, also arrived in a cage and was loaded into an SUV.

Pence attended the swearing-in of his successor, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb.

Pickle, Oreo, and Marlon Bundo will succeed Champ, Joe Biden’s 105-pound German Shepherd, as the Second Pets, according to CNN.

Thanks to @usairforce for a great flight to Washington, DC with Karen, Charlotte, Oreo, Pickle and our rabbit, Marlon Bundo. pic.twitter.com/zKzZYcI9OE — Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 9, 2017