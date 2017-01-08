Cape Coral police investigate gunfire; Del Prado reopens

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Southbound Del Prado Boulevard was temporarily blocked at Veterans Parkway on Sunday as part of an investigation into a possible shooting at Four Freedoms Park a few miles south, the Cape Coral Police Department said.

A white car was surrounded by patrol cars and crime scene tape at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Bob Evans restaurant near the intersection. The car caught the attention of police on their way to the park in response to reports of gunfire. Some officers began looking into the car while others continued to the park.

A person inside the car was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Police had aimed a gun at a driver who drove over the median and attempted a U-turn on Del Prado near Veterans, a witness said.

Police are investigating a possible connection between the scenes at Del Prado and Veterans and the park, though it’s uncertain if a connection exists.

Multiple people were injured, police said. Police didn’t immediately respond to a request for clarification about whether people were injured by gunfire or another means.

Roads surrounding the park were blocked off.

The crime scene tape was removed at Del Prado and Veterans shortly before 7:30 p.m.

WINK News reporter Olivia Mancino went live via Facebook from the park:



Videos depict the police scene at Del Prado and Veterans before it cleared: