Fatal I-75 crash creates roadblock in Immokalee

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — At least one person has died in a crash Sunday morning on Interstate 75 at mile marker 66, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck happened around 8 a.m., the FHP said. There was a northbound roadblock, but traffic is being diverted through the center lane of Interstate 75.

The number of people dead and the vehicles involved is not known.

No further information was immediately available.