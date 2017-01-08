At least 1 dead in Lehigh Acres crash

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — At least one person has died in a crash early Sunday morning at the intersection of State Road 82 and Ray Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The wreck occurred around 12:15 a.m., the FHP said. The roadway is now clear, but all lanes were shut down for several hours from Ray Avenue to Owen Avenue, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

It is not known what caused the crash or how many people died.

No further information is immediately available.