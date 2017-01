North Fort Myers crash turns deadly

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — One person has died following a crash on U.S. 41 near Pine Island Road Saturday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said.

U.S. 41 was reopened after several hours while authorities investigated the crash.

The victim was a pedestrian who had been hit by a car and was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No further information was immediately available.

1 of 3