FGCU women’s basketball triumphs over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. — The FGCU women’s basketball team defeated the Stetson Hatters Saturday 84-71 in conference play.

The Eagles are heading to Nashville to play Lipscomb University on Jan. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

Reporter: Morgan Frances

MorganWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews