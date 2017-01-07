Collier County welcomes new brewery

NAPLES, Fla. — Southwest Florida’s newest brewery held its grand opening Saturday.

Manager David Gensen and his two partners first started Bone Hook Brewing Company in Gensen’s garage.

“It’s kinda surreal,” he said. “We’ve talked about it all the time and this has been a dream of mine, as well as my partners. We’re so happy to just be able to have this opportunity.”

Gensen and his partners, who are native Floridians, believe craft breweries are a growing business.

“Beer is gonna be a bigger and bigger thing here in Florida, and we better get ready to ride the wave,” Gensen said.

A little over one million barrels of craft beer are produced each year in the state — ranking Florida fifth for most production by state, according to the Brewer’s Association.

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

TaylorWINKNews

Writer: Sabrina Lolo

winknews