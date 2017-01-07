3 victims of Fort Lauderdale shooting identified

FORT MYERS, Fla. — An Iraq veteran who believed the government was controlling his mind opened fire at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Friday afternoon, killing five and wounding six.

While officials haven’t released the names of any victims, families have begun telling their stories to various news outlets, the Miami Herald reported.

Olga Woltering, Terry Andres and Michael Oehme were among the five people killed.

Woltering was a grandmother from Marietta, Georgia, who was in Fort Lauderdale with her husband to go on a cruise, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

Andres, who was from Virginia Beach, Virginia, and died at the airport, was on vacation with his wife to celebrate his 63rd birthday, according to the Miami Herald.

Oehme and his wife, Kari, flew to Fort Lauderdale from Omaha, Nebraska, for their annual cruise. When the shooting started, he was killed and his wife Kari was injured, local news outlets said.