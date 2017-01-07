1 dead in fatal Charlotte County crash

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. — A 46-year-old man was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of his car and crashing into the median on I-75 near mile marker 168, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Timothy Williams, of Cape Coral, was driving north on I-75 at around 1 a.m. when he lost control of his Chevrolet Avalanche.

Williams spun off the road and flipped over onto the grass median. He was ejected from the truck as he wasn’t wearing his seat belt, the FHP said.

The crash wasn’t discovered until 7 a.m.