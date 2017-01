Sisters volunteering across America pass through Naples

NAPLES, Fla. — Two sisters are traveling across the country on a mission to help others.

Originally from South Carolina, Lindsey and Lee Ellen Fulmer decided to visit all 50 states in 50 weeks to work at 50 different nonprofits.

This week, the sisters made their 27th stop at Lighthouse of Collier, a rehab for the blind or visually impaired.

For those who would like to follow the sisters’ journey, click here.