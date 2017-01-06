Rodgers and Hammerstein’s ‘Cinderella’ comes to SWFL

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Southwest Florida residents can experience a new take on a classic fairytale.

Fifth Third Bank’s Broadway Series presents Rodgers and Hammerstein’s production of “Cinderella.”

Ticket prices range from $36.98 to $95.28, according to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall website.

Cinderella will play through Sunday at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall. For more information, visit the website.