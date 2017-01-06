5 dead, 8 injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

Published: January 6, 2017 1:18 PM EST
Updated: January 6, 2017 2:56 PM EST

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Five people are dead and eight people are injured following a shooting Friday afternoon inside Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Esteban Santiago, who had a military ID on him, according to multiple news sources, citing Sen. Bill Nelson.

No further information about Santiago was immediately available.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

All flights out of Fort Lauderdale were temporarily suspended due to the shootings.

The Transportation Security Administration used social media to inform those on the airport closing.

Miami news stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

CBS Special Report
CBS Special Report

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

The President-elect took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on the shooting.

Additional lawmakers posted their prayers for the victims on social media.

Watch a live stream from the airport:

Gov. Rick Scott, who was in Fort Myers Friday morning to announce state funding plans for counter-terrorism efforts, is en route to Fort Lauderdale.

It was not immediately known if the shooting was terror related.

No further information was immediately available

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Submit a Comment