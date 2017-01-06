5 dead, 8 injured in Ft. Lauderdale airport shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Five people are dead and eight people are injured following a shooting Friday afternoon inside Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

A male suspect has been taken into custody. He has been identified as Esteban Santiago, who had a military ID on him, according to multiple news sources, citing Sen. Bill Nelson.

No further information about Santiago was immediately available.

Update: 5 ppl dead; 8 injured were taken to an area hospital. — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) January 6, 2017

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an “ongoing incident” in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

All flights out of Fort Lauderdale were temporarily suspended due to the shootings.

All services are temporarily suspended at #FLL. Please contact your air carrier about your flight information. https://t.co/Uwbaa6n6aB — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int’l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

The Transportation Security Administration used social media to inform those on the airport closing.

Update: Active shooter at #FLL. Shelter in place. Airport closed. — TSA (@TSA) January 6, 2017

Miami news stations showed video of medics taking care of a bleeding victim outside the airport. News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers, including tactical units, rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and “everyone is running.”

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The President-elect took to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on the shooting.

Monitoring the terrible situation in Florida. Just spoke to Governor Scott. Thoughts and prayers for all. Stay safe! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Congratulations to law enforcement at Fort Lauderdale for apprehending the suspect at the #Airport shooting. Prayers to the victims. #MAGA — DonaId J. Trump (@nealDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Additional lawmakers posted their prayers for the victims on social media.

Terribly saddened by the horrific shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport.

My heart goes out to the victims and their families. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 6, 2017

Watch a live stream from the airport:

Gov. Rick Scott, who was in Fort Myers Friday morning to announce state funding plans for counter-terrorism efforts, is en route to Fort Lauderdale.

It was not immediately known if the shooting was terror related.

No further information was immediately available

The Associated Press contributed to this report.