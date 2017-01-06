Lehigh Acres mother pushes for change on SWFL roads

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. –Nakia Curley is on a mission to make Southwest Florida roads safer in 2017.

Curley’s 9-year-old daughter, Samariah Perkins, and her friend, Nathalie Peffley, were involved in a serious crash on Lee and Sunniland boulevards in December.

Peffley was killed while Perkins spent two weeks in the ICU at Tampa General Hospital.

Neither child was wearing a seat belt, according to the FHP. Nathalie’s father, James Peffley, was driving and could face charges, though the FHP has yet to decide on that as the investigation continues.

“They were best friends…they adored each other, they hung out every chance they could,” Curley said.

Curley recalled that night as the scariest moment of her life and wants to see changes, such as more streetlights and patrols.

Over 3,100 deaths were reported statewide in 2016, with 108 of those deaths being in Lee County, according to the FHP.

“Any death on the roadway is one too many, but to have over a hundred fatals in Lee County this past year is concerning,” said FHP Lt. Greg Bueno.

Troopers also said drivers need to be more responsible and make sure their vehicle is up-to-date on maintenance.

Perkins’ family created a GoFundMe page to raise money for medical bills.