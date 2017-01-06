Fort Myers Home & Remodeling Show to give residents inspiration

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Harborside Event Center in downtown Fort Myers has transformed into a one-stop shop for everything you need for your home inside and out.

From floors to doors, spas to saunas, kitchens to bathrooms, landscaping to patio, Southwest Florida residents have an endless array of options to choose from at the 2017 Home & Remodeling Show.

Show hours:

Friday, January 6 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

Saturday, January 7 10 a.m.- 5 p.m.

Sunday, January 8 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for adults and children are free. The Harborside Event Center is located at 1375 Monroe Street in downtown Fort Myers.