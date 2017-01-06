FMFD chief, deputy chief under investigation for mismanagement, favoritism

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Fort Myers Fire Chief Trenton Bowen and Deputy Chief Walt Stevens are on paid administrative leave following accusations of multiple policy violations, the City of Fort Myers said.

Employees complained that Bowen, who is retiring at the end of January, and Stevens mismanaged the department and displayed favoritism, officials said.

An outside audit uncovered several policy violations, including poor management, employees being paid while on leave and workers compensation issues, the city said.

Vincent DiCristofalo, the department’s division chief of training, has been named interim chief.