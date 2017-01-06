Ex-girlfriend of former Collier deputy speaks out over revenge porn

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County deputy was fired Thursday following a year-long investigation into accusations involving revenge pornography.

Cpl. Vito Celiberti was fired after Rebekah Wells, his ex-girlfriend, said he may have posted naked pictures of her on a revenge porn website last year, according to police reports.

Now, Wells is relieved that justice has been served.

“Its been really hard…I think partly because I didn’t expect it to happen,” she said. “I thought it would be a dead end road because I’ve had a lot of dead end roads.”

Wells’ troubles began in 2010 when she said her ex-boyfriend posted nude photos of her on a revenge porn site.

Shortly after that relationship ended, she began dating Celiberti, who also threatened to post explicit photos.

He also looked up her personal information on a sheriff’s office database without proper authorization, according to the investigation.

“I did not report it to the sheriff’s department because Celiberti made a comment during our relationship that he had friends in FBI, SWAT team, and Internal Affairs,” she said.

But with encouragement from loved ones, Wells changed her mind and reported Celiberti to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, prompting an investigation and his eventual termination.

In 2015, Florida enacted revenge porn legislation that outlawed the online posting of explicit photos of a person against their will for the purpose of causing emotional distress. Websites exist that specialize in photos of ex-lovers, and some of those sites require payment to have those photos taken down.